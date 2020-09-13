Safe spotted lanternfly trapping event happening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — An event to teach people how to safely trap spotted lanternflies without causing harm to wildlife is happening in Columbia, Lancaster County Sunday.

It will be at Columbia Crossing River’s Deck from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can pick up a free spotted lanternfly trap, and experts will teach you how to set it up.

You’ll also learn what to do if you see an animal stuck in a spotted lanternfly trap.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Rescue and the Lancaster County Conservation District are sponsoring the event.