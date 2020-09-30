Salvation Army in major need of donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region is already looking to the holidays, and is now asking for Thanksgiving donations. The new fiscal year begins October 1 and we’re told it’s expected to be a challenging year.

Since the pandemic, the Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, which serves Dauphin, Eastern Cumberland and Perry Counties has helped significantly more people.

“In the first nine weeks alone, we provided more food and meals through our contactless food drive-thru in nine weeks than we provided all of last year in our food pantry,” said Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Resource Development.

The nonprofit is serving food to three times the number of people each month, than it was before COVID.

“At one point pre-COVID we were adding about 30 new households a month to our caseload. Now that averages about 135 per month,” said Anderson-Martin.

And on top of that, local kids are in their building every day, since many schools aren’t holding in-person classes.

So as the Salvation Army serves more people, that means added expenses.

“We have to raise about 40 percent of our annual budget during the holiday season to pay for what happens in March and August and September of next year, so we really hope the community is generous,” said Anderson-Martin.

The Salvation Army just posted information online regarding food donations it needs for Thanksgiving. You can donate here. This year, they hope to collect enough food for 500 meals.