HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An African-American cemetery in Harrisburg is getting a facelift from volunteers from around the world.

Initially getting underway in July 2021, Rachael Williams had the vision to help renovate Lincoln Cemetery after some surprising findings.

“I came back because I found human remains here two years ago and an abandoned cemetery,” said Williams. “I could not leave the ancestors like this.”

Williams and others have worked on cleaning gravestones, resetting headstones and much more. They have indulged in a good amount of local Black history along the way.

All of the dedicated work has not gone unnoticed by local officials.

“We were just awarded a $20,000 grant from the Dauphin County Commissioners,” said Williams. “It is for historical interpretation and developing our volunteerism program.

Volunteer Phileta Legette was excited about the opportunity to preserve Black culture.

“It means so much being African American,” Legette said. “I try to personally put myself in a place where I’m always mindful of history.”

Many individuals make the trip from out of state and even from different nations. People have come from as far as Liberia to help out with the restoration.

You can find more information about SOAL’s initiative at lincolncemetery.org.