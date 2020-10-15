Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents of Craig’s List real estate scam

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Wrightsville woman filed a “Fraud” report last week.

She found a Columbia house for sale on Craig’s List, contacted a Realtor and determined it was legit. She started to contact who she thought was the property owner via text at his request.

The subject provided her a long winded response about the house and subsequently requested a down payment be sent to him via a ZELLE account. The victim sent $1,300 and thought she would be getting the keys to the house via US Mail. The keys never arrived, and the subject stopped corresponding with the victim.

The victim discovered that there was a second LMS posting on Craig’s List for a Columbia Borough house for sale. This posting also had the same contact information as the prior one the victim initially was scammed on.

The Columbia Borough Police Department suggest not to send any money or provide any personal information over the internet to persons unknown.