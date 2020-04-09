Schools in Pennsylvania closed for remainder of academic year

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
The governor made the decision in consultation with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. Students and families can continue to pick up meals at designated sites.
Although schools are closed, teaching and learning may continue: schools are strongly encouraged to provide continuity of education for all students in the most appropriate and accessible ways possible. PDE has secured resources intended to help all schools that want to use them – including those not currently offering online platforms, those requiring additional technology support, and those that may rely on traditional methods, such as paper lessons, to continue educating students. There is no cost to schools or students for these resources.