Schools using extra cleaning measures, cancelling trips in light of coronavirus

Manheim Township, Pa (WHTM) – Schools around Lancaster County are taking extra steps to prepare for problems associated with the coronavirus.

Some of those steps include extra cleaning procedures.

At Lancaster County Day School administrators say they’ve added frequent anti-viral cleaning of surfaces touched throughout the school day.

Head of School, Steve Lisk also said they’re encouraging teachers to use tools that support virtual classrooms.

Lisk also said in a statement to ABC27, that out of an abundance of caution the school canceled group trips over spring break. Those included trips to the Alps in Europe, to Spain, and to Hawaii.

A spokesman at the School District of Lancaster (SDoL) said the district is prepared with hospital grade disinfectant to help keep buildings in the school clean.

SDoL has also canceled an upcoming planned trip to Sano, Japan due to coronavirus fears.