North Myrtle Beach man killed when motorcycle strikes deer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Water Tower Road.

Robert E. Malloy, age 64, of North Myrtle Beach, was pronounced dead on the scene after the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday just south of Long Bay Road, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

SC Highway Patrol also investigated the accident. The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to SCHP.

A second person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for their injuries.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

