Scientists are reporting promising results for a new drug to treat COVID-19

The White House said Monday that some states are requesting far more medical supplies than they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic, pushing back against criticism that the distribution of vital equipment has been chaotic.

As the crisis has spread across the U.S., several governors have complained that they have not been receiving the protective gear and lifesaving ventilators they have requested. On a call with governors Monday, Trump administration officials blamed miscalculations by the states for missteps in how supplies have been distributed.