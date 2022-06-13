(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie.

The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullivan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Cullivan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off shore.

The divers were exploring a shipwreck at a depth of 190 feet.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Cullivan signaled that he was in distress to the other divers and then became unconscious.

Cullivan was then brought to shore in North East by a Border Patrol boat where he was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot.

The death has been ruled accidental, but the cause is still pending from the results of the autopsy that was performed on Monday.