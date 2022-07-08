(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie.

According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced.

Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has not been recovered. They also said the incident took place about half-a-mile from the shore of Barcelona Pier.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, several agencies, including the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team (CCWET) and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to Barcelona Pier and searched for a missing boater less than a mile offshore near the Route 5 and Route 76 intersection.

Sources familiar with the situation say the captain of a charter boat was fishing and fell overboard. That person has not yet been recovered.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reported the captain may have been reaching for a fishing line.

Four other people were on the boat at the time. They were not injured and taken back to shore by the sheriff’s office.

First responders were both on the water and in the air in their attempt to find the missing boater.

First responders include the Fuller Hose Rescue Boat from North East, divers from Corry, the U.S. Coast Guard, a coast guard helicopter from Detroit and the Ripley Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected. Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for the missing boater.