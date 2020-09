FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police Kathiana Robert was last seen Around 6 P.M. last night.

Her family said she left home on the 300 block of Channing Drive and didn’t return.

Kathiana Robert is black approximately 5’5 and weighs 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater with gray stripes blue jeans and brown fuzzy boots.

She was also wearing a curly wig.

If you see Robert contact Chambersburg police.