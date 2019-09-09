Section of Riverfront Park will close while utility gets underway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water says they are kicking off a project to rehabilitate a section of the Front Street Sewer Interceptor in Riverfront Park between Shamokin and Emerald streets in Harrisburg.

The Park will temporarily close in the project area beginning Monday and remain closed through Saturday, November 9. Riverfront Park users in the project area will be detoured to the sidewalk across Front Street.

This project will install 1,765 feet of new pipe liner, called cured-in-place pipe, to rehabilitate the 30-inch diameter sewer pipe and prevent failure, sinkholes, and leakage.

Cured-in-place pipe technology decreases the need for excavation and will be installed through manholes between Shamokin Street and Emerald Street in Riverfront Park along Front Street. Aboveground pipes will be placed along the park in the project area to bypass flows during the cured-in-place pipe installation.

No full road closures are required for this project. Capital Region Water and a contractor had attempted this rehabilitation project last year but ran into problems with more significant deterioration than televising revealed as well as an unidentified utility conflict.

“Capital Region Water is committed to protecting public health and the environment by properly maintaining our wastewater collection system,” said Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during construction as we address our critical and aging infrastructure.”

Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.