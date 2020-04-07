Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee advances legislation to assist law enforcement & EMS

HARRISBURG, Pa, – On Tuesday, the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee approved two measures aiding law enforcement officers and EMS services, according to Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland and York), Chairman of the Committee.

Senate Bill 1106, sponsored by Sen. Regan, would ensure that law enforcement officers, along with other first responders, are covered under the Pennsylvania Heart & Lung Act, should they need time off due to contracting, being tested for, or having to quarantine because of COVID-19.

“Our police and first responders interact with the public 24/7 in order to protect the lives of all Pennsylvanians,” said Sen. Regan. “In these uncertain times, it is paramount that we provide this important protection to those that protect us.”

House Bill 1869, sponsored by Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) would allow the Department of Health to grant waivers to EMS agencies for certain staffing issues.

“Many rural Pennsylvania EMS providers are struggling to staff ambulances with drivers who are certified EMTs,” said Sen. Regan. “Rather than these companies having to shut their doors, this legislation provides some flexibility to keep them running calls.”

Each of the bills now goes before the full Senate for further consideration.