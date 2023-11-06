(WHTM)– Senator Bob Casey (D) was in the Midstate Monday, joining law enforcement and community advocates to promote legislation to tackle the fentanyl epidemic.

Casey, who is running for re-election, called on his congressional colleagues to pass the Fend Off Fentanyl Act, which would crack down on suppliers in China and Mexico.

“So when you hear discussions in Washington about debates about border security, which are important debates, when you hear discussions about law enforcement and what the federal government can do to be helpful, in my judgment, that begins and ends with the question of fentanyl,” Casey said.

Casey also called on Congress to pass additional funding to hire more border patrol agents.