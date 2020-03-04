‘Serial child molester’ sentenced 63 to 126 years in prison

|HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Keith Hoffa, the “serial child molester” as described by prosecutors was sentenced Wednesday in a Dauphin County Court 63 to 126 years in state prison.
His child-sex crimes were committed between 1995 to 2017.
During an emotional three day trial in December, a total of 6 victims took to the stand to describe the abuse they suffered by Hoffa.
One girl told the judge that Hoffa indecently touched her during a visit to his home when she was 9 years of age.
Another victim struggled as she tried to put into words how Hoffa forcibly raped her when she was 12 years old.