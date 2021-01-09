UPDATE: Deadly crash kills three in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident on Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township left three dead Saturday night, according to State Police.
The driver lost control of the vehicle carrying four people and hit a tree near 7015 Jonestown Road around 8:30 p.m.
The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
A fourth person inside the vehicle was transported to Hershey Medical Center in critical condition.
The road was closed during the investigation but is now open.
