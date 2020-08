LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Lampeter Township police, it happened in the 1000 block of Lampeter Road, just before 10 p.m. last night.

The motorcycle rider, 42-year-old Aroly Suarez Diaz from Lancaster, was heading South on Lampeter Road. Police believe he was trying to make a u-turn when he was hit by another vehicle.

Diaz was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Police are still investigating.