Seven years after Kortne Stouffer disappeared, her family is celebrating her life, searching for answers

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s been seven years since Kortne Stouffer disappeared. Her family continues to search for answers, and gets weekly updates from investigators. Saturday, they celebrated her life along the Swatara Creek.

“Families are here,” said Wendy Stouffer-Hammel. “Her friends are here. Even some people who don’t know Kortne are here.”

“She really was a happy-go-lucky person, so we just want to keep that alive and keep that out here and keep her memory alive so nobody ever forgets her,” said Kerstin Stouffer, Kortne’s sister.

The Grantville-native was 21-years-old when she vanished from her apartment.

She didn’t meet family at the Lebanon Area Fair, so they went to check on her.

They found her cell phone plugged into the wall and other personal belongings, but no Kortne.

“She didn’t deserve any of this,” said Kerstin Stouffer. “She didn’t deserve it. We need somebody to speak up because somebody knows something.”

The Lebanon District Attorney’s Office continues to work to figure out what happened. Kortne’s parents receive an update every week.

The Stouffers have a private investigator too.

“There’s still people of interest,” said Scott Stouffer, Kortne’s dad. “Nobody’s been let go.”

“We do want to have hope out there that she’s still out there,” said Kerstin Stouffer. “That’s what everyone wants and hopes for, but we also don’t want her to be suffering.”

Each year, the community unites and shares strength by doing something Kortne loved: floating down the Swatara Creek.

Her photo is among all the tubes.

Even as new family members enter their lives, Kortne’s memory doesn’t leave.

Kerstin’s daughter Devon lovingly knows Korne as Aunt Sissy.

“We miss her every day,” said Wendy Stouffer-Hammel.

Scott Stauffer admits staying positive is challenging, but says it’s the only thing he can do.

“If she’s in a human trafficking situation, we want people to be aware,” said Scott Stouffer. “That’s my daughter. We want her back. If something happened to her that’s tragic, we want to know what and who is responsible.”

The family is offering a $100,000 reward.

“It’s waiting for someone that wants to step up. Just give us something that leads us to her,” said Scott Stouffer. “She’s real special to us and we want her back.”

Kortne’s family wants to remind people tips can remain anonymous.

They say if you know something, reach out to either the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office, private investigator Leah Jennings, or Scott Stouffer: (717) 877-7015.