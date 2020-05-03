Several states join regional partnership to purchase medical supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Today Governor Cuomo announced announced that several states, including Pennsylvania, will join a regional partnership to purchase medical supplies.

The states include New York, New Jersey, Massachusetes, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

Each state will buy about $5 million in equipment and supplies.

Cuomo says he will increase market power and bring down prices when buying things like PPE, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment.



Governor Wolf dialed into Governor Cuomo’s press briefing during the announcement.

“We can actually pull the brain power that exists, the great institutions in our areas and the manufacturers that can make this stuff, all that we can pull together and if we can do that, even with something as difficult as testing, we’re going to make sure we can get through this in the best possible way, so thank you for pulling this together.”



Governor Wolf says this partnership will build the capacity the state needs to provide testing.