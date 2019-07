Severe storms on Saturday caused damage to the point of 20 people being injured and 3 being sent to the hospital.

According to Steve Travis from the National Weather Service, the storm hit around 1:20pm with 60 miles per hour winds.

BAD storm hit today at the Creation Festival pic.twitter.com/4TyobXIRjP — Jeffrey Schindel (@JeffreySchindel) June 29, 2019

Over a dozen trees were down, multiple camping tents were blown over including one large party tent.

All injuries were minor.