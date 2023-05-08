EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with Sheetz announced a new contest that will award lucky customers “Free Gas 4 Life” by simply filling up at Sheetz.

Sheetz states from now through August 31, customers at all locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to win “Free Gas 4 Life.” The company is giving away “free gas for life” to one lucky customer, and “free gas for a year” to six customers in the contest.

Up to 700 customers, corresponding to the number of stores Sheetz operates, will also win a $500 Sheetz gift card.

Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in-store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up.

Sheetz customers can earn additional entries simply by filling up at the pump! You can track the number of entries at the bottom of your receipt.

Customers will receive one additional entry per gallon of gas pumped with an associated My Sheetz Rewardz account. Customers can also redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry.