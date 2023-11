EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by lowering gas prices to $1.99 a gallon.

According to officials, Sheetz will be reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade across Pennsylvania.

This limited-time promotion begins Monday and will last until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.