Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out a warning of a phone scam that is circulating the area.

People have reported to the office of phone calls from an individual stating they were deputy Bryan Ward of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller then states that the person owes money to the sheriff’s office and is required to pay the amount or be arrested.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office who is soliciting money to avoid arrest, please contact, 717-240-6390.