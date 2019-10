SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg Police and State Police are investigating a shooting near the campus of Shippensburg University.

Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened along the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township which is about a half of a mile away from campus.

There were at least two people were hurt. The current condition of the victims is not known. It is not clear if they were students.