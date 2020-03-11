Live Now
Shippensburg University extends spring break for students, cancels school-sponsored travel

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg University joins the growing list of colleges and universities making changes for faculty, staff and students amid the continued spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

In a letter to the Ship family Wednesday, President Laurie Carter wrote that spring break will be extended one week for students, with classes resuming Monday, March 23.

During the extended spring break, Carter said, university offices will remain open for essential and non-essential personnel.

She said the decision to extend spring break was made with the “health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff of paramount concern,” adding that any university-sponsored travel will be halted indefinitely.

“During this time, faculty will receive training for online course delivery and other alternative modalities, both as an expansion and reinforcement of their skills, but most importantly to best serve our students should there be further delays with students returning to campus,” Carter said. “University-sponsored travel for faculty, staff, and students, including (but not limited to) professional development and other non-essential business activities is canceled until further notice. Non-essential travel includes regional, statewide, national, and international travel. We are basing this decision on current social distancing best practices to limit and prevent transmission of COVID-19.”

