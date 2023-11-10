SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Shippensburg University is offering incoming students more opportunities to get scholarships.

For the Fall 2024 semester, there will be an increase in merit-based scholarships given to students who earn a 2.75 GPA or higher in high school.

“Shippensburg University remains committed to providing a quality and affordable education. With this increase in merit-based scholarship funds, we are able to bring the dream of attending college to more students. By reducing post-college debt, we set our graduates on a path to career success and put more students to work within our region,” the president of Shippensburg University Dr. Charles E. Patterson said in a statement.

The scholarships are able to be renewed by students for up to four years. The highest amount of funding a student can get is $5,000.

The university said that this is the perfect moment for the increase in rollouts for scholarships.

“With the introduction of the FAFSA Simplification Act this year and the hope that more students will become Federal Pell Grant eligible, the time is right for us to make a greater contribution toward college affordability as well. Students will be hearing from our Admissions and Financial Aid Office via e-mail about this exciting new opportunity and we can’t wait to welcome future Raiders to Ship,” interim associate vice president for Enrollment Management Dr. Megan Luft said.

Those who are already enrolled at Shippensburg University for the 2024 Fall semester and meet the requirements should expect to get an updated acceptance letter with information about the scholarship.

For more information about the increase in scholarships, visit Shippensburg University’s website.