YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said one person was shot after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Chestnut Street after a report of shots fired around 3:50 p.m.

They said they found the victim, a man, on scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His current condition is not known.

Police are expected to release more information on their investigation Monday at 11 a.m.