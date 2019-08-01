Shooting injures 1 in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man shot Wednesday night in York is in stable condition, according to York City Police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of S. Duke Street around 9 p.m. and found the victim.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police don’t know if the victim was targeted and don’t know a motive.

Investigators are expected to release more information about the case at noon on Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

People who may have information that could help police can submit tips using the information listed below.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234or 717-849-2219