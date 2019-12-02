Shooting injures 18-year-old boy in Spring Garden Twp.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police said an 18-year-old boy was shot in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

The boy told police that he was approached by a dark blue or black car possibly a Kia while walking on Sunshine Alley around 2:11 p.m.

Police said someone inside of the car shouted, “Come here” to the victim. When he got closer he saw two people wearing ski masks.

The victim said while he was running he heard two shots. One of the bullets hit him in the forearm. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Contact Spring Garden Township Police if you have any information that could help their investigation at 717-843-0851 or through our website at www.sgtpd.org.