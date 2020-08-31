Show me the money: How to get more money for your used car

Used car sales have surged from coast to coast during the pandemic. Some dealerships are now trying to increase their inventory by paying people more money.

Andrew Caroglanian of AutoMax in Frederick says “if we paid you $15,000 for a truck last year, we would write a check for $20,000 this time this year.”

Make sure you check a website like Kelly Blue Book or edmunds.com and see what your car is worth. After that, make sure you shop around.

Experts say get offers from both dealers and online retailers. Don’t just take the highest bidder, as some may offer more cash upfront, and different states have different perks.

Tom McParland, the owner of Automatch Consulting, says “in some states, you get a tax break on sales tax for trade (in), so for example in New Jersey, if I were to buy a $30,000 car, and I trade in a $10,000 car, I only pay tax on $20,000.” That tax break also applies to Pennsylvania.

Experts also say you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars fixing up scratches and dings before you trade in your car. Just make sure you give it a good wash and make it look nice before you take it to a dealership.

Top Stories: