Show Me the Money: Valuable Majors

Bankrate is out with its annual report showing the most and least valuable college majors. The study ranked 162 majors and looked at factors like median annual income, unemployment rate, and need for advanced degrees.

At the top of the list, naval architecture, and marine engineering. According to Bankrate, people with that degree earn a median income of $90,000 a year.

The unemployment rate was low at 1.6%. Grads were also less likely to need advanced degrees which avoids even more college debt.

Overall, science, technology, engineering, and math degrees dominated the top of the list. Nuclear engineering came in second place followed by pharmaceutical sciences, administration, genetics, and electrical engineering.

The least valuable majors were all arts degrees. Topping that list, drama and theater arts. People with those degrees earn a median income of $35,500 a year.

The unemployment rate was high at 5.2%. Rounding out the list of least valuable majors, visual and performing arts, composition and rhetoric, linguistics and literature and fine arts.

According to the survey, 26% of these grads said they invested in a higher degree.

So, choose wisely.