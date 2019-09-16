Show Me the Money: Why you may want to start holiday shopping now

It’s now 100 days until Christmas and financial experts say now is the time to start thinking about your holiday shopping list.

Financial planners urge people to start shopping at the beginning of October because you can then spread your bills out over a three month period and avoid one large credit card bill in January.

They also recommend avoiding stores if you can’t control your impulse buys. Buying online eliminates the temptation you will find browsing the aisles of stores.

If you find yourself suffering from a lack of willpower, you should try to pay cash. If you don’t have the money on hand to pay off a credit card balance right away, you could face steep interest rates.

You should also compare prices online before you head out to stores to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Having a plan an help you avoid in-store temptation.

And if you’re not quite ready to start buying, you can always start saving by setting aside a little money from each paycheck.