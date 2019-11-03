Signal issues disrupt Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Amtrak canceled and modified some routes between Philadelphia and Harrisburg on Saturday after signal issues.

The signal issues are between Philadelphia and Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Keystone Service trains 610 and 672 operating between Harrisburg and New York have been canceled.

Keystone Service trains 669 and 671 operating between New York and Harrisburg have been modified. Trains will continue service from New York to Philadelphia.

It is not clear when service will be restored.

Amtrak is encouraging travelers to check their train status on Amtrak.com