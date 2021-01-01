Six arrested after federal buildings in Philly were vandalized New Year’s Eve

A person is handcuffed and detained by police at 55th and Pine Street, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Philadelphia, after the citywide curfew had passed, two days after Walter Wallace Jr. was killed by police officers. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say six people were arrested after a group vandalized several federal buildings in Philadelphia’s Center City on New Year’s Eve.

Police said officers spotted about 50 people, all dressed in black, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, where windows were smashed.

Three arrests were made there and three were made later.

Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti was then scrawled on the Federal Detention Center and on a nearby sheriff’s van and several windows were broken.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram told reporters that officers recovered what he called “numerous Molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven’t been identified.”