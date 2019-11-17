Breaking News
Deadly turnpike crash between Blue Mountain and Carlisle

Six people charged in South Jersey high school football game shooting the critically hurt child

News
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate the scene after a gunman shot into a crowd of people during a football game at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Players and spectators ran for cover Friday night when a gunman opened fire at the New Jersey high school football game. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) A man wounded during a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey is now facing charges himself.

Pleasantville police say the 27-year-old man is facing weapons charges. They said Saturday a weapon was found on him when emergency responders went to aid him after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday during a playoff game in Pleasantville, near Atlantic City.

The man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound.

Five other men have been charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss