Six people charged in South Jersey high school football game shooting the critically hurt child

Police investigate the scene after a gunman shot into a crowd of people during a football game at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Players and spectators ran for cover Friday night when a gunman opened fire at the New Jersey high school football game. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) A man wounded during a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey is now facing charges himself.

Pleasantville police say the 27-year-old man is facing weapons charges. They said Saturday a weapon was found on him when emergency responders went to aid him after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday during a playoff game in Pleasantville, near Atlantic City.

The man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound.

Five other men have been charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman.