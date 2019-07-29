Slow lobster season so far in Maine, but price is steady

FILE – In this May 9, 2016 file photo, a marine biologist holds a young lobster on Friendship Long Island, Maine. Data released for 2018 show an uptick of baby lobsters off some parts of Canada while they are dwindling off the New England coast. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

It’s a slow lobster season so far in Maine, but fishermen are still hopeful it’ll be a good one.

The harvest of crustaceans in America’s biggest lobstering state is usually in full swing by July, but fishermen say they haven’t caught much this month. The season tends to pick up after many lobsters shed their shells and reach legal size. Fishermen say that hasn’t happened yet.

But the slow season isn’t resulting in high prices. Consumers are paying about what they did last year. The slow start also means a bait shortage hasn’t caused much worry.

Maine typically accounts for about 80% of the nationwide lobster haul. Catches this decade have been much higher than any in the state’s history. The haul peaked at 132.6 million pounds in 2016 and nearly topped 120 million pounds last year.