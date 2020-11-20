Small plane crash at Lancaster airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A small plane crashed at Lancaster airport Thursday night.

The plane plowed through a fence at the airport and landed upside down.

One man was inside the Piper Cherokee plane, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash Friday morning.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss