Small plane crash at Lancaster airport

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A small plane crashed at Lancaster airport Thursday night.
The plane plowed through a fence at the airport and landed upside down.
One man was inside the Piper Cherokee plane, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash Friday morning.
