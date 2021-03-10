Sorry: Record-setting warmth will be followed by much cooler air next week

We often get spoiled by the first shot of spring-like weather, but let’s remember it’s early March and cool downs still happen. We won’t be waiting long for that as a cold front crosses Friday, allowing a trough to dig into the northeast US this weekend. This will bring the return of cooler but still seasonable air for us Saturday and Sunday.

Well above normal temperatures this week fall below normal next week

By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be watching an upper level low spin east out of the Rockies, which could throw some precipitation our way. At the moment, anything that falls looks light, but it’s not out of the question that light snow or a mix falls next Monday/early Tuesday given a strong high to our north. Either way, the pattern will induce an east-southeast flow at the surface which will lock cold air in for Monday, Tuesday, and potentially even Wednesday. Highs these days will struggle to get out of the 40s. Don’t feel too bad though. Since 2013, every second half of March has featured a high of 47 degrees or lower at least once in Harrisburg.

Temperatures do start to recover a bit late next week but the weather looks unsettled with more showers expected Wednesday. The message here is that another major warm up and dry spell like what we’re seeing now may not happen for another another 10+ days, so take advantage of this week while you can!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo