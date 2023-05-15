SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A girl who was abducted from South Elgin when she was nine years old was found safe in North Carolina Monday — six years later — according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kayla Unbehaun when she was 9 years old, shortly before she went missing in 2017.

Kayla Unbehaun was abducted by her mother — Heather Unbehaun — on July 5, 2017 while on a camping trip in South Elgin. After going on the trip with her daughter, the two dropped out of sight.

Ryan Iserka, Kayla’s dad, was supposed to pick up his daughter from her Mother’s Wheaton home, but neither turned up. Several weeks later, a felony warrant for kidnapping was on July 29, 2017.

Iserka issued the following statement through the NCMEC:

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank @ElginPDFD, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”