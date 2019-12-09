Spider Outreach Center provides holiday makeovers for people who are homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – While many look forward to the holiday season, it can be a challenging time for those in need. Sunday, volunteers from across Harrisburg came together to make people who are homeless feel good about themselves.

Spider Outreach Center held a holiday makeover day at Gospel Fellowship Church in Harrisburg.

“Something about the holidays,” said Michael Lawler, the owner of Legion Hair Salon. “People have smiles on their faces. We’re just here to help out in any way we can.”

“My hair, my makeup, my nails,” said Tina Szada of Harrisburg.

People who are homeless or in shelters got all that done for free.

“It makes them feel like a person again,” said Jennie Jenkins, the Spider Outreach Center minister. “It makes them feel like they matter, and you never know, this could be something that takes them to the next step that they’ve been needing.”

“A positive image produces a positive person,” said Hassan Weldon of Harrisburg.

“Especially those that kind of, for lack of a better word, kind of down, he was there to lift them up so we’re really just fulfilling the mission of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop William Dallas, the pastor at Gospel Fellowship Church.

Do Over Ministries helped organize the event and Legion Hair Salon employees donated their time and services.

“It makes me feel good,” said Bobbie Stilo of Harrisburg. “I haven’t had my hair and makeup done in a long time. I wanted to make myself feel beautiful.”

Everyone who got a makeover said they felt incredibly grateful.

“I feel honored that the community is giving back, and I brought my kids here to show them this is what we’re supposed to do,” said Weldon.

“This is Spider living on,” said Jenkins.

Spider Outreach Center is named after Dale White, who was known as Spider.

He lived in alleys for 18 years, then got clean and recently passed away at the age of 59.

Organizers say giving back was important to Spider, and this event was to honor his legacy.

“He felt that there were things that were missing from a lot of the homeless programs and so we’re going to try to fill a lot of those voids,” said Jenkins.

Spider Outreach Center is already planning future programs, including drug and alcohol counseling and a food bank in the new year.