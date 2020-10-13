Spike in COVID-19 delays in-person classes at School District of Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster was one of few to start entirely online. Because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the superintendent says they will remain online indefinitely.

“We know it is a hardship for parents, especially,” superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau said. “But honestly we have to consider everyone’s safety.”

The district had planned for Pre-K students and those with learning disabilities to spend some time learning in-person this week.

As part of their reopening plan, SDOL said it would only bring kids back to in-person learning if there were fewer than 60 cases of COVID-19 in the county per 100,000 residents.

Because there were 104 new COVID-19 cases in the county Saturday, Rau said it was enough to push the cases over their safety threshold.

“Our number one wish is to get our kids in,” she said. “We hear our parents and staff saying our kids need to come back. However, the kids need to come back when it’s safe.”

Rau said most students will return to some in-person learning Oct. 26 and that the district hopes to have every student back in the classroom in some form by the end of November.

Top News