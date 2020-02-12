Spring Garden Twp. Police release surveillance pictures of suspect in Nov. 2019 shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly three months after the shooting of an 18-year-old man, police have released surveillance pictures of the person they believe was involved.

The shooting happened Saturday, November 30, 2019, around 2:11 p.m.

Police said the victim told them he was walking along Sunshine Alley off of Pine Street when two masked men in a dark-colored car shot him. Officers were initially called to the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was shot in the arm while running away. His injury was not life-threatening.

Police said at the time that a shooting like this is rare and they believe the victim might have been targeted after he left a nearby grocery store.