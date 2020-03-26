Staff member at retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) –Garden Spot Communities is confirming that one of their staff members in Laurel View Memory Support has tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

They are actively monitoring the residents and healthcare staff for signs and symptoms of coronavirus in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Here is what the rest of the statement on their website said:

All of our staff members continue to follow CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. These include strict handwashing procedures, and the utilization of Personal Protective Equipment as needed.

All visitation to healthcare areas was previously suspended on Friday March 13. In addition, Laurel View Memory Support is a household with extremely limited access. We believe these factors help to limit any exposure to persons in other areas of the campus. The individual in question was a team member whose exposure was limited to one shift that occurred approximately 10 days ago. That person is currently self-isolating at home and is reporting mild symptoms. Active monitoring of Laurel View residents predated this event and has not resulted in additional signs or symptoms of COVID-19 being identified.

Any visitor who is not a caregiver for a family member or POA is asked to postpone visits indefinitely. Residents are highly discouraged from leaving campus for any reason. Healthcare, including the Skilled Nursing Households, Laurel View, Mountain View and Maple Farm continues to be closed except for end of life situations as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Please help us ensure the safety of the residents by avoiding visits at this time. Please encourage others to avoid visiting and encourage family or friends who live at Garden Spot Village not to leave the campus.

All entrances and exits to the campus are closed except for the main entrance on Kinzer Avenue. All residents, staff and visitors must enter and exit the campus at this location.

A screening station is located on Linden Drive, beyond the entrance to the campus. Everyone entering the campus will stop at that location and will need to complete a screening interview that will include the following questions:

· Do you have a current respiratory infection?

· Have you been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

· Is your visit absolutely essential?

· Visitors who do not pass the screening will be turned away.

The screening station also functions as a drop-off location for items that need to be forwarded to residents (if the person delivering them is not able to pass the screening).

Please know that we continue to monitor the situation through regular contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

For the most up-to-date information on this topic, please visit the CDC website at http://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

