State budget set to land on Governor’s desk by Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In June state legislatures pushed the budget deadline back to Nov. 30, only funding five months of the year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, now they’re hoping to fill out the fiscal year completely.

Right now the budgeting proposed has no layoffs, major cuts or tax increases, but it also doesn’t have any increased funds for programs because it’s a flat-funded budget.

Because of the fiscal crisis caused by the pandemic the legislatures had to get creative with the funding to round it out.

If the budget passes the House it will go the the Senate, where they hope to have it finalized and on the Governor’s desk no later than Friday morning.