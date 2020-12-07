State Dept. of Health emphasize importance of getting a flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly ten months into the coronavirus pandemic and two months into flu season, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging everyone to get a flu vaccine. On Monday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced 480 confirmed flu cases and one flu-related death as of Nov. 28, 2020.

Dr. Levine emphasized the importance of getting a vaccine, explaining that following proper COVID-19 protocols can limit the spread of the flu, as well. By wearing a mask, social distancing, and downloading the COVID Alert PA app, Pennsylvanians can do their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and influenza A and B.

Overall, flu activity is low within the Commonwealth. According to the state health department, 40 out of 67 counties have confirmed cases of the flu, and influenza-like illness (ILI) is below the state epidemic threshold. Specifically, a total of 12 influenza-associated hospitalizations and one death have been reported in Pennsylvania.

“COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high and we cannot afford to have a flu epidemic in Pennsylvania at the same time as this global pandemic,” Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said.

For more information on the 2020-2021 flu season, click here.

