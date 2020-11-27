State Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Disputing 2020 General Election Results

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a resolution Friday, disputing the 2020 General Election Statewide Contest calling it ‘absolutely imperative.’

“A number of compromises of Pennsylvania’s election laws took place during the 2020 General Election,” the statement said. “The documented irregularities and improprieties associated with mail-in balloting, pre-canvassing, and canvassing have undermined our elector process and as a result we can not accept certification of the results in statewide races.”

“It is absolutely imperative that we take these steps if we are to ensure public trust in our electoral system. Faith in government begins with faith in the elections which select that government.”

This comes days after the Department of State certified Pennsylvania Presidential Election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Lawmakers declared the selection of presidential electors and other statewide electoral contest results in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.

“We are calling on the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the Governor to withdraw or vacate the certification of presidential electors and to delay certification of results in other statewide electoral contests voted on at the 2020 General Election. We also urge the United States Congress to declare the selection of presidential electors in this Commonwealth to be in dispute.”

Members of the General Assembly noted their commitment to providing a free and fair elections regardless of outcome.

“Just as Pennsylvania led the founding of our Nation, Pennsylvania should also lead the way by making sure our Commonwealth continues to stand as a keystone in our nation where free and fair elections are of paramount concern, no matter the final outcome of those elections.”