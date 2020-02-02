State officials exploring options as hunting group calls for stricter rules regarding CWD

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The CDC says studies are underway to determine what risk, if any, chronic wasting disease is to people. But in the meantime, some Pennsylvania hunters think the state needs to ramp up its response efforts.

“There is very little known about it,” said Harold Daub, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists. “Science is trying to catch up and I think we need to do all we can to give science time so they can protect us.”

Chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD, is a deadly, contagious disease among deer.

Daub recently shared his concerns about CWD with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The commission works with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, which has the regulatory authority over captive deer.

The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists believes the state needs to do more.

“Even in the case where there is a farm where there is a known positive CWD case, we’re not double fencing to keep that wild deer and pen deer from going nose to nose,” said Daub.

There have been 149 positive cases of CWD in PA since 2012.

Daub doesn’t want that number to increase.

“Deer can leap over an 8-foot fence from a standing position,” said Daub. “Why are the current regulations specifying an 8-foot fence. Why not 10?”

“The 8-foot is the standard in both the federal and state program,” said Shannon Powers, the press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. “Both are very stringent programs with a lot of restrictions way beyond fencing. We are looking at some tighter restrictions on the movement of deer within the area where the disease has been concentrated.”

The Department of Agriculture says it is looking at changing policies in areas where the disease is prevalent. It works with the commission to update disease management areas.

“We’ve always published the quarantined farms, and the quarantined farms are where the deer have been found to be positive or the deer have been exposed,” said Powers.

“I’d like to see a bit of a closer relationship between the Game Commission, the Department of Agriculture and some of the conservation family to work together and come up with a good solid plan,” said Daub.

The Department of Agriculture spends about $1.5 million on CWD each year.