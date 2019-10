LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say one person was killed, and six others were injured in an accident Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 5:37 p.m. near 2104 Main Street in Caernarvon Township.

Vehicle one was traveling West on SR23, Main Street and veered into the eastbound lane striking into two vehicles from oncomming traffic.

After final impact vehicle one rotated approximately 90 degrees counterclockwise before stopping in the eastbound lane.