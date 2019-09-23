UPDATE: Missing endangered woman found safe, says State Police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) —

UPDATE: State Police said a missing woman they believed might have been danger was found safe.

Investigators did not say where Nicole Billet was found.

PREVIOUSLY REPROTED:

State Police are searching for a woman they believe may be at special risk or harm.

Nicole Billet, 36, is believed to be with Clinton Rice, 37.

State Police describe Billet as 5’3″, 120 lbs, blue eyes, and brown short length hair. She was wearing a Rehoboth Beach T-shirt, ripped loose-fitting jeans cuffed at the bottom and brown sandals.

She was last seen with Rice in the area of the 2000 block of Glen Rock Road in Springfield Township Sunday afternoon around 4.

Investigators said Billet and Rice are traveling in a green 2000 Dodge Ram with PA Registration ZNT1488.

Rice is described as 5’9″, 140 lbs, brown short length hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive green T-Shirt, work boots, and silver-rimmed glasses.

If you have seen Billet and Rice contact police.