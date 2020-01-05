State Police: mother, daughter killed in their sleep by fire that started in the kitchen

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her young daughter were killed in a fire in Columbia, Lancaster County Saturday morning.

The fire chief says the home had smoke detectors, but they didn’t go off.

The Lancaster County Coroner says 20-year-old Cami Combs and her 2-year-old daughter Callie Flowers were killed in the fire.

“I knew her since she was a little girl, since she was like ten,” Angel Rodriguez of Columbia said about Combs. “She loved her daughter, was always by her side, had a big heart.”

It happened at their row home on the 200 block of South Second Street at around 9 a.m.

Two dogs were also found dead.

“We know there was a lot of smoke,” said Mayor Leo Lutz of Columbia.

State Police Fire Marshals ruled the fire accidental, saying it started in the kitchen from a trash can that was on top of the stove.

The mom and daughter were sleeping when the blaze began.

Investigators are looking into why the smoke detectors didn’t go off.

“The fire was under control in approximately 45 minutes,” said Chief Doug Kemmerly of the Columbia Borough Fire Department.

“The school district is going to have counseling available for anybody who feels they may need it,” said Lutz.

Kemmerly says the home is a rental unit, and those are inspected each year by the borough for safety items like smoke detectors.

Borough officials say this home was inspected in the spring.

“For Columbia Borough, any homeowner that needs smoke detectors, Colombia Borough Fire Department gives them away for free,” said Kemmerly.

“We just changed our ordinance to require rental units to have the 10-year lithium sealed smoke detectors,” said Lutz.

Kemmerly says there was a fatal fire 35 years ago to the day down the block.

Saturday night, neighbors held a vigil to honor Combs and Flowers.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Rodriguez. “It’s sad they went young. They got their wings so young.”

About 100 firefighters from 12 departments responded.

The estimated damage to the house is $50,000.